LIVERMORE – The National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) brought the world closer to harnessing the power of stars on earth when it conducted a fusion experiment on Dec. 5.

The U.S Department of Energy shared details of the experiment on Dec. 13, describing how the facility’s 192 lasers controlled a nuclear fusion reaction that, for the first time in history, produced more energy than the lasers put in.