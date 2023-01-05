LIVERMORE – Livermore Area Parks and Recreation District (LAPRD) plans to begin construction of a paved pump track at Sunken Gardens Park in the spring of 2023.
A pump track involves a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be used by anything with wheels, not just bikes. The track’s versatility can be utilized by those using skateboards, scooters and wheelchairs. Riders begin by pedaling or wheeling to the nearest elevated ‘bump’ in the track and as they go down, they generate momentum with up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing.
Livermore resident Mike Ralph originally approached the LARPD board with the idea nine years ago and said the track has been a long time coming.
“I thought this would be a great place for a bike park,” said Ralph, an avid cyclist. “The general manager at the time said it sounded great and wanted details.”
Ralph spent a few years putting together information on bike tracks in other cities, noting where they were located, how they are operated and what features they have. Once his information was gathered, staff turnover, then the pandemic, caused delays. However, at their regular meeting in November, the board voted to approve the project.
“We are excited for everyone to use it,” said Ralph. “We think it’s going to be a slam-dunk for all types of riders.”
The track at Sunken Gardens will be paved, and unlike BMX tracks – which often have a definitive start and finish – will be made into a loop, to promote continuous riding.
Sunken Gardens already has a traditional skate park, and the new pump track will go into the empty field next to it.
LARPD spokesperson David Weisgerber said the City of Livermore contracted with Spohn Ranch to design and build the track. The budget for the project is $839,344, funded through AB 1600 funds designated to increase park capacity. The project should take about three months, once begun.
According to Weisgerber, Sunken Gardens is already a popular spot in Livermore and adding the pump track will give users more space to spread out.
“LARPD has worked collaboratively with members of the Livermore bike community to shape the vision for this park,” he said. “We’re excited to be able to meet this community need and secure the available funding to make this happen.”
Sunken Gardens Park is located at 3800 Pacific Avenue in Livermore. For more information, visit larpd.org or email info@larpd.org.