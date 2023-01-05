LIV-SKATE PARK.jpg

Livermore resident Mike Ralph, above, stands near the location where the city’s new paved pump track at Sunken Gardens Park will soon be built. Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2023. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

LIVERMORE – Livermore Area Parks and Recreation District (LAPRD) plans to begin construction of a paved pump track at Sunken Gardens Park in the spring of 2023.

A pump track involves a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be used by anything with wheels, not just bikes. The track’s versatility can be utilized by those using skateboards, scooters and wheelchairs. Riders begin by pedaling or wheeling to the nearest elevated ‘bump’ in the track and as they go down, they generate momentum with up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing.