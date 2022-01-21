The City of Livermore will continue its redistricting process in 2022 with three additional redistricting public hearings before adopting a new district map by April 2022. The meetings will take place Jan. 24, at 7:05 p.m.; Feb. 14, at 7:05 p.m.; and March 14, at 7:05 p.m.
The city began the redistricting process in 2021 using new data from the U.S. Census to redraw district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. Livermore held the first redistricting public hearing as well as a community workshop in October 2021 to introduce the redistricting process, solicit feedback on communities of interest and demonstrate how to use available mapping tools.
Community members are invited to participate in the redistricting process to help the city create a map that gives all Livermore residents fair and equal representation. Residents can get involved by sharing thoughts on Communities of Interest, drawing and submitting proposed maps, and reviewing draft maps.
Tools for drawing maps are available online at DrawLivermore.org/Draw-A-Map or in person at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall, the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce or in redistricting kiosks at the Rincon, Civic Center, and Springtown libraries.
The deadline to submit draft district maps is Jan. 31, by 5 p.m. Maps submitted by the deadline will be considered in the presentation of draft maps at the third public hearing on Feb. 14. Maps submitted by the deadline will be posted to DrawLivermore.org/Draft-Maps prior to the third public hearing. Once the draft maps are posted, residents can submit public comments with feedback on the proposed district maps. As the redistricting process moves forward, the city will continue to update the redistricting website at DrawLivermore.org.
To stay updated on the latest redistricting news, subscribe to receive emails at DrawLivermore.org/Subscribe.