LIVERMORE — On May 23, the city council directed planners to continue preparing a ballot measure that would require voter approval to extend the municipal sewage system to South Livermore Valley vineyards.
Proposed about six months ago by the Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC), the underground sewer would extend beyond the city’s boundaries, primarily along Tesla Road, to the area’s wineries. The sewer system would protect the groundwater endangered by residential and winery visitor septic systems, as well as livestock.
“It will not spur any unforeseen growth in the city or its sphere of influence,” said Lori Souza, a longtime TVC board member. “It would serve existing and already permitted uses to achieve the vision of the South Livermore Valley Area Plan (SLVAP) plan in full conformance with Alameda County Measure D.”
As it stands now, the initiative would ask voters to amend the South Livermore Urban Growth Boundary in the city’s general plan to allow the sewer to be extended within the SLVAP planning area. The city has already begun studying the future sewer’s potential effect on the environment.
The sewer line is expected to cost $11.5 million. The city hopes to use about $6.5 million in Alameda County funding and also secure federal and state infrastructure funds and groundwater management grants to make up the difference.
About 20 residents, including vineyard owners, called into the May 23 meeting to comment, all in favor of the sewer extension.
Several cautioned the council and city staff to take care how the measure is written so that developers in the future cannot find loopholes that lead to damaging open space and farmland.
“The open space around Livermore is very important for the agricultural lands, with its vineyards and numerous crops, the parks that provide space for humans and other living things and the scenic views that stimulate our mental health,” said Jean King, a representative of Friends of Livermore. “The South Livermore Valley Area Plan, the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan, County Measure D and the Livermore Urban Growth Boundaries protect all of these … It is very important that this initiative has clear, consistent language and that there be no unintended consequences that might not benefit the area.”
King said FOL was specifically concerned about an area along Buena Vista Road that is not covered by the area or specific plans, and expressed concern that developers could attempt to use the sewer ballot measure’s language to circumvent Measure D’s provisions that limit the size of structures and result in 12,000-square-foot mansions.
“Some additional language in the initiative clarifying this issue might avoid confusion in the future,” King said.
Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D, which voters approved in 2000 to protect open space and agricultural land, said it's important that the ballot measure specify that the sewer line is for commercial use and not for large residential homes that would use large amounts of water.
“Large houses have lots of bathrooms and lots of water demand,” Schneider said. “I think those kinds of things need to be analyzed carefully in the supplemental (Environmental Impact Report) before the council makes a decision about what kinds of mitigations may be required.”
Other speakers, including former Livermore Mayor John Marchand, who has announced his plan to run again for the position, said the infrastructure is needed to attract larger wineries to the region to bolster the flagging industry.
“The only way that the infrastructure needs can be met is to build a sanitary sewer down Tesla, a sewer line that would serve the needs of the wineries but would not allow for urban development,” Marchand said.
David Epstein, TVC’s executive director, said a sewer line could help stabilize agriculture in the Livermore Valley and prevent the pressure to develop the land.
“A vibrant wine country is important to maintain the South Livermore Valley’s community character and agricultural economy,” Epstein said. “The construction of the sewer line extension project would have no direct impact on Livermore taxpayers, and the City of Livermore has affirmed its existing wastewater system has plenty of capacity to process additional wastewater.”
Karl Wente, vice president of the Livermore Valley Wine Growers Association and chair of the county’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, said a sewer line is necessary for agritourism, which is critically important to the industry’s future.
“Everyone agrees this is the right thing to do for the benefit of our community,” Wente said. “Let's do it. Let’s continue to bring all the stakeholders that we need to the table to do this.”
City councilmembers Gina Bonanno, Bob Carling and Trish Munro encouraged staff to heed the public’s advice as they write the measure.
“I do believe that getting the language right is critical to getting this passed,” Munro said. “Make sure that it is as clear and airtight as possible.”
“I think it would be incumbent upon us when we review this again to make sure there's plenty of clarity,” Carling added.