LIVERMORE — The city council and planning commission held a special joint meeting Thursday, Jan. 20, that opened the public process to identify suitable sites within the city for 4,570 residential units to help California deal with the ongoing housing crisis.
The state-required “Housing Element” plan calls for a 67% increase for housing units in Livermore during the plan to run from 2023 to 2031 than was asked for in the previous 8-year period.
“That’s a pretty significant increase from 2,729 for the current housing element cycle,” said Amy Sinsheimer, a senior associate with PlaceWorks, an urban planning consulting firm hired by the city to write its next General Plan.
The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) released its housing calculations for cities last spring. Overall, the ABAG region must plan for 441,176 housing units, a 135% increase over what was identified from 2015-2022, or 187,990. ABAG identified Livermore’s share as 4,570.
Questioned by Mayor Bob Woerner about why the increase was so large, Sinsheimer said, “There’s a housing supply issue in our state.”
“The state would say in response to this that not enough housing has been built for multiple decades, and we have a lot of people who can’t afford many types of housing,” she added.
Although state law does not require cities to actually build the units within the period, jurisdictions must at least maintain land properly zoned to accommodate them or issue building permits. Livermore’s plans must include a variety of housing options to address various income levels. Each year, the city must report its Housing Element progress to the state or face fines.
As requested by ABAG, Livermore’s share includes a requirement of 1,317 units deemed affordable for people with “very low income”; 758 units for those with “low income”; and 696 units for residents with moderate incomes.
Very low income was described as 50% or less of the median family income in the region, or $68,500 or less for a family of four. Low-income housing units would target those with 51% to 80% of the median family income, or $68,501 to $109,600 for a four-person household.
Moderate income is 81% to 120% of median income, or $109,601 to $150,700 for a family of four. The remaining 1,799 housing units can be made available for people with “above moderate incomes” — more than 120% of the median in the region or $150,700 for a family.
Donna Cabanne, a resident who spoke during the meeting, urged planners to require developers to actually build low-income housing, instead of allowing them to pay millions of dollars in in-lieu fees to avoid such construction while building luxury homes.
Last year, Livermore’s City Planner Tricia Pontau told the council the city’s housing plan had met the eight-year Housing Element requirements for building permits, but had fallen far short of aims for housing for people with lower incomes.
According to Zillow.com, the average home value in Livermore on Dec. 21 was just under $1.09 million. Livermore home values rose 24% in 2021.
Sinsheimer said that as the new Housing Element is written, planners would include projects approved within the previous cycle, which includes the Isabel housing project that alone calls for more than 4,000-units to be built, 25% of which must be “affordable.”
Paul Spence, Livermore’s community development director, said units count toward the goal when building permits are issued, or earmarked land is properly zoned and maintained.
“Projects that are under construction like Legacy were counted towards this current RHNA cycle,” Spence said in an email. “However, due to the time it takes for a project to go through entitlements and then to apply for a building permit, we expect future units in the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan area to be counted as part of the next RHNA cycle. We expect the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan to go a long way toward meeting our RHNA requirements.”
In setting the goal, planners will also look for vacant and underutilized sites, focusing on properties of less than 10 acres in size to address RHNA requirements for lower income housing.
Several new state laws address the need for housing construction, including streamlining approval processes for developments and allowing homeowners to build accessory dwellings units, also known as “granny units,” on their properties.
A draft of a plan is scheduled to be available for public review in March.
During the discussion, Woerner said the city was not considering expanding its urban growth boundary to meet housing needs. A staff member raised the issue as a consideration during a General Plan Advisory Committee meeting in December. Some members of the 19-member group supported the idea in order to increase the area for housing. None of the members opposed it. During the special council meeting, Woerner emphatically said that would not occur.
“I would like to be crystal clear that we’re not,” Woerner said. “We have no need to go outside the urban growth boundary. It's not under active consideration.”