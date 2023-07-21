The Livermore Fusion Soccer Club, which offers competitive and recreational youth soccer programs, will hold its annual Fusion Frenzy Golf Scramble fundraiser at The Course at Wente Vineyards on Arroyo Road in Livermore on Friday, Aug. 18.
The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with golfers playing four par 3 holes. The 18-hole scramble will then tee off at noon.
The cost to play the par 3 holes is $50 per twosome. The cost to play in the scramble is $225 per golfer and includes a box lunch, beverages on the course, awards dinner, and a raﬄe.
The nonprofit soccer organization will also hold its annual gala, Fusion Night Out, at Murrieta's Well Winery, 3005 Mines Road, Livermore, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Proceeds from the gala go to the Fusion Foundation, which provides financial assistance to soccer player families in need, scholarships for graduating high school seniors, and supports the Top Soccer program for young athletes with disabilities.
Tickets to the gala are $175 per person and include dinner and drinks. The Bay Area band Vybe Society will provide entertainment.