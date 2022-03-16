The Granada High School boys’ volleyball team defeated San Ramon’s Cal High Grizzlies 3-0 on March 10. The Matadors win their third straight game and improve to 3-2 on the season.
The Matadors dominated the game from the start. The Matadors won their first set 25-10 by capitalizing off of the Grizzlies’ mistakes.
The second set started off more competitive, but the Matadors would go on to take a commanding lead late. They would go on to win 25-13.
The Matadors closed out the third set on a big run. They would end the third set with a 25-13 win, winning the match 3-0.
The Matadors extend their winning streak to three and improve to 3-1 in league play. They will face San Ramon Valley High School on the road on March 17.