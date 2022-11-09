The Livermore High football team defeated the Granada Matadors 42-28 on Nov. 3, finishing the regular season with a 6-2 record on the season.
The Matadors started off the game strong, taking a 14-7 lead after the first quarter. The Cowboys would come back in the second quarter outscoring the Matadors 21-7.
In the second half, Livermore shutdown Granada allowing just seven points. Their rushing offense led the offense in the second half and the Cowboys cruised to a 14 point victory.
The Matadors finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and clinched the 7 seed in the North Coast Section Division II playoffs. They will face East Bay powerhouse Campolindo High School on the road on Nov. 11.
The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 8-2 record and clinched the 6 seed in the North Coast Section Division II playoffs. They will face Rancho Cotate High School on the road on Nov. 11.