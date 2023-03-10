The Livermore Public Library, along with the City of Livermore, is offering the opportunity for local teens to take part in the returning Livermore Teen Academy. The Livermore Teen Academy (Academy) is a three-week summer program that includes a series of interactive workshops and a short internship with the City of Livermore.
Workshops will include topics such as personal finance and job searching skills, as well as information about local government and becoming an engaged and informed citizen. The Academy will also include an internship totaling 24-hours with a City of Livermore department. Internships will be assigned taking into account the interests and skills of the participants. Internship time during the Academy will be paid at $15.50 an hour. When asked what they liked best about the program, 2019 Academy Graduates said, “I liked the real-world experience that I gained through my internship. I am leaving with a better understanding of how a professional work place operates,” and that they liked “The general tour and overview of the City and city government in the first week, because I learned a surprisingly large number of things.”