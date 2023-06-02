Property owners in Livermore can now be held liable if a guest sets off illegal fireworks, under an amendment to city ordinances approved last week by the City Council.
The “social hosting” provision goes into effect June 22, in time for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations.
The amendment to Livermore’s fireworks ordinance, Chapter 9.40, applies when a guest responsible for discharging fireworks at a social gathering cannot be identified by police.
“This ordinance will not eliminate the illegal use of fireworks in the city,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. “However, it will be an additional tool for law enforcement to deter people from hosting gatherings where fireworks are being discharged and to help keep our community safe. This action was taken to help reduce a common complaint from our community.”
Under the amendment, police officers will also be able to rely on their own observations, witness statements, and other information to issue an administrative citation with a fine of up to $500. Additional penalties could also include the cost of the police response.
Prior to the change, officers could issue citations only if the fireworks were discharged in the officer’s presence.
Livermore prohibits the use of all fireworks, including so-called “safe and sane” fireworks, except for approved public displays.
Police said they would conduct proactive patrols for illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday.
