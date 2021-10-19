Livermore held a public hearing Monday this week, the start of the city’s months-long process to redraw municipal district boundaries based on the 2020 Census.
The city is urging residents to participate in the redistricting process to help ensure that new district lines take into consideration neighborhoods, history, and geographical elements.
The city will also hold a community workshop on Oct. 18, where residents can help draw what they believe should be the new district lines, followed by additional public hearings set for Jan. 24, Feb. 14, and March 14, 2022.
The city has also created a redistricting website to explain the process, at drawlivermore.org.
The meeting ID for the Zoom-based public hearing is 892 5927 5389. The dial-in number is 1-669-900-6833.