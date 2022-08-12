LOGO - City of Livermore

Livermore will begin providing free, recycled water for residents to supplement their normal watering of trees and landscaping on Monday, Aug. 15.

Residents can get up to 300 gallons of water, per visit, at the city’s Residential Recycled Water Fill Station at the Livermore Water Reclamation Plant, 101 W. Jack London Boulevard. There is no limit on visits, according to the city’s website.