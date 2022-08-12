Livermore will begin providing free, recycled water for residents to supplement their normal watering of trees and landscaping on Monday, Aug. 15.
Residents can get up to 300 gallons of water, per visit, at the city’s Residential Recycled Water Fill Station at the Livermore Water Reclamation Plant, 101 W. Jack London Boulevard. There is no limit on visits, according to the city’s website.
“Due to the drought, all Livermore properties can only irrigate on assigned watering days based on their address number,” said Public Works Director Scott Lanphier. “We are temporarily providing our residents with recycled water to supplement their allowed irrigation and keep landscaping alive during the hot summer months.”
Recycled water is wastewater that has been filtered to remove solids and other impurities and treated with a disinfectant. The water is not considered safe for drinking, and can only be used for hand watering trees, shrubs, and gardens on Livermore properties. The city last offered recycled water for irrigation at the fill station during the summers of 2015 and 2016.
To be eligible, Livermore residents must complete a permit form and attend a brief one-on-one training with city staff. For more information, visit bit.ly/3d1qTCP.