The City of Livermore, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD), and Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) will recognize Unity Day on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Unity Day is an annual event with participants joining together nationwide to unite in the commitment to stop bullying and to promote healthier communities through kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. Unity Day is celebrated throughout the month of October, which is National Bullying Prevention and Awareness Month.
According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, one out of every five students ages 12-18 report being bullied at school during the school year. Research has shown that promoting and modeling the behaviors of kindness, acceptance of difference, and inclusion creates healthier communities. Unity Day offers an opportunity to address bullying prevention and kindness not just for school-aged children but for the community at-large.
Community activities and a coordinated social media campaign among the three agencies will take place during the week of Oct. 19.
On Monday, Oct. 19, community members are invited to drive through the Robert Livermore Community Center, located at 4444 East Ave., to pick up a free Unity Day rock painting kit and wristband. The rock painting kits and Unity Day wrist bands are provided through a grant from the Rotary Club of Livermore. Community members are invited to post their painted rocks on social media and use the hashtag #LivermoreUnityDay2020.
The community is also encouraged to make chalk art designs and post to social media using the hashtag #LivermoreUnityDay2020 throughout the week. Community members and staff are invited wear orange on Unity Day and model kindness, inclusion, and acceptance into the future by taking the Unity Day pledge at www.pacer.org/bullying/pledge.