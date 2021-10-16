The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Quest Science Center to downtown Livermore on Saturday, Oct. 2, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Quest Plaza, a 5,000-square-foot outdoor gathering space at Stockmen's Park.
The plaza at the corner of Railroad Aveune and the extension of K Street is expected to host Quest-sponsored community programs, science camps, and musical events. Quest has been holding monthly science-themed events at Stockmen’s Park since June, during construction of the plaza.
A group of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory retirees and community leaders formed the Livermore Science and Society Center in 2017, creating several mobile science exhibits. The name was change to the Quest Science Center in 2019.
The plaza is the nonprofit organization’s first community venue.