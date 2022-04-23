At its March meeting, the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) Board of Directors voted to support the Measure A Parcel Tax Renewal for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
Voters will decide on Measure A in a special mail-in ballot election due May 3.
“We are pleased to support Measure A, which invests in the future workforce with an expectation to fill the ‘pipeline’ for the next generation of workers - one that will own, operate and lead businesses and organizations in the coming years,” said Dawn Argula, LVCC CEO. “As the only U.S. city with two national laboratories and thousands of employers representing most every industry sector, the stakes are high to invest in future talent to sustain the economic strength of the Livermore Valley and the Tri-Valley region.”
LVCC supports Measure A because:
It aligns with LVCC policy priority of supporting economic development and, specifically workforce development.
LVCC and the business community support investments to develop the current and future pool of the local workforce for the continuation of a healthy economy.
Measure A is the fourth renewal of the parcel tax for investment in the Livermore education system. With a proven track record, Measure A continues the success and return on investment of the earlier measures.
The parcel tax helps equalize Livermore’s level of educational funding comparable to smaller, neighboring Tri-Valley school districts that, due to an anomaly in state law, receive more funding than Livermore.
For more information, visit yesforlivermorestudents.orgyesforlivermorestudents.org.