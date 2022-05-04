Measure A, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s (LVJUSD) special parcel tax measure is poised to pass.
As of press time, with 100% of the 32 precincts reporting, the measure, which required 2/3 majority to pass, leads with 67.47% of voters in favor and 32.53% against. Ballots will continue to be counted in the coming days.
“On behalf of our Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Education and District leadership, I am sending a heartfelt thank you to the thousands of Livermore voters who once again supported our schools in this special election.,” wrote Superintendent Kelly Bowers in a press release. “Given that ballots could be cast or postmarked today and there are still many to be counted, it is too early to declare an outcome.”
Craig Bueno, LVJUSD board president, expressed his optimism and appreciation to the voters and volunteers who have supported the measure.
“As we await the final tally, I extend my sincere appreciation to the hundreds of community volunteers who worked so diligently and the thousands of voters who cast their ballots to continue supporting the children of Livermore,” said Bueno. “Students represent our future, and Livermore’s long history in support of them is on the line. I have faith that our kids will prevail.”
The mail-in-only election seeks voter approval to authorize the district to levy a seven-year $138.00 per year parcel tax beginning July 1, 2022. The tax provides the school district with $4 million in annual funding to ward off teacher layoffs and cuts to the district’s science and technology programs at all grade levels. According to the election site statement, the measure will also offer senior exemptions to the tax and independent citizen oversight.
“Our Measure A campaign volunteers have spent hundreds of hours reminding and encouraging parents and other school supporters to vote,” Bowers added. “Once all the ballots are counted, we are optimistic that Measure A will prevail so that we can continue to keep great teachers in our classrooms, maintain strong STEM academic programs and keep classroom technology and curriculum up-to-date. We expect to have more definitive results at the end of this week. “
Calls to the Alameda County Taxpayers Association, opponents of the measure, were not returned before press time.