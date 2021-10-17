More than 20 Livermore Valley wineries will partner with 13 Bay Area animal shelters and rescue organizations on Saturday, Oct. 30, for a day of wine tasting, dog adoptions, and activities for man’s best friend.
The return of Wine & Wags will include a pet and owner costume parade at Retzlaff Vineyards at 2 p.m., obedience demonstrations by Brat Pak Dog Kamp at Page Mill Winery, a dog photo booth and belly rub station at Rosa Fierro Cellars, and doggie obstacle course at Garré Vineyard & Winery.
Fenestra Winery will offer a Pup Bar with pet-safe beverages, while Big White House Winery and John Edwards Cellars will be selling ‘barkcuterie’ boxes of dog treats to benefit their rescue partner.
Tickets are $30 in advance at LVwine.org, or $35 at the event, and include a Livermore Valley Wine Country GoVino glass, at least two wine tastings at each winery, and access to all activities. Events will run from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dogs are welcome, but must be kept leashed at all times.
Participating wineries include 3 Steves Winery, Bent Creek Winery, Big White House Winery & John Evan Cellars, BoaVentura de Caires Winery, Cedar Mountain Winery, Dante Robere Vineyards, Darcie Kent Vineyards, Eagle Ridge Vineyards, Fenestra Winery, Garré Vineyard & Winery, Las Positas Vineyards, Longevity Wines, Nella Terra Cellars, Omega Road Winery, Page Mill Winery, Retzlaff Vineyards & Estate Winery, Rosa Fierro Cellars, The Lineage Collection: Steven Kent Winery, Lineage Wine Co., L’Autre Cote & Mia Nipote, and Wood Family Vineyards.
Participating animal shelters and rescue organization, several of which will have dogs available for adoption at the wineries, include Animal Rescue of Tracy, Contra Costa Animal Services, Copper's Dream Animal Rescue, Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter, Guardian’s Light Dog Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue of Northern California, Northern California Sled Dogs Rescue, Paws in Need, Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation, Tri-Valley Animal Rescue, Umbrella of Hope Rescue, Valley Humane Society, and Wings of Rescue.