Excitement about the first day of school is certainly true for students.
For Marni Angelo, the new principal of Croce Elementary School, and for Jesse Hansen, the new principal of East Avenue Middle School, the first day of school will be the most exciting day yet in their careers as educators. Angelo and Hansen have both been preparing most of the summer, learning about their new schools and beginning to get to know their school communities, so that they will be ready to welcome students, families and staff on Aug. 25.
In the case of Angelo, coming to Croce is like coming home.
An educator for 30 years, Angelo taught first and second grades for 20 years at Croce Elementary. She returns after serving the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) as Teacher on Special Assignment in the curriculum department, as interim vice principal, and as summer school principal. She holds a Master’s Degree in educational leadership from California State University East Bay, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in speech and hearing sciences from the University of California at Santa Barbara.
Hansen brings over 20 years of experience as an educator to his new position.
He served as a classroom teacher for 12 years at both the middle and high school levels, teaching social science, English, and core. For the past eight years, he has worked as a middle school vice principal and a high school assistant principal. Hansen earned his Master of Arts in educational administration from Brandman University and his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Carleton College.
Both principals are immediately being challenged to welcome their communities to the first day of school from a distance, and both see the value of building relationships to develop strong school communities.
“While school will look very different this year, my focus will be to ensure that each child feels connected and is challenged by new learning opportunities and experiences,” said Angelo.
Hansen sees his role as principal during a pandemic as a call to build strong connections among staff, students, and families.
“Connection is what makes us feel like a community and is what allows us to achieve greatness,” he said. “This connection is doubly important as we face the uncertainties associated with the current pandemic.”
LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers, Ed.D. is proud to welcome the newest principals to the District leadership team.
“Ms. Angelo and Mr. Hansen are both outstanding leaders whose focus on relationships, equity, and academic excellence support our district’s commitment to preparing each student to contribute and thrive in our changing world,” said Bowers.
Angelo follows Kendra Helsley, who is now the principal at Enslen Elementary in Modesto. Hensen takes over from Mistee Guzman, who is now the principal at Edendale Middle School in San Lorenzo.
The community is invited to learn more about the new principals by visiting their school websites, found by selecting Croce or East Avenue on the Livermore Schools website, www.livermoreschools.org.