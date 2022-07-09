Affordable spaces for artists and opportunities for youths and families ranked high among resident requests for advancing arts and culture in the city, according to a new arts and cultural plan.
The Commission for the Arts unanimously agreed on June 28 to recommend that the council adopt the planCalled “Creative Livermore,” the plan includes a variety of artistic goals for the city over the next decade.
According to the plan’s community vision, “Livermore is a regional destination for the arts with a flourishing cultural ecosystem that encourages participation and inspires diverse thought, conversation, and connection.”
Created by a consultant team in conjunction with a Commission for the Arts ad hoc committee, the plan built upon “artsALIVE!”, the city’s previous arts and cultural plan adopted in 2007. "artsALIVE” saw the creation of the Bankhead Theater and the development of First Street into a dining, shopping, arts and entertainment destination for the last 15 years.
“Creative Livermore,” if adopted, will guide commission investment decisions during upcoming two-year budget cycles and also help community partners align their arts and culture priorities with the city’s.
“What we wanted to do here was identify what mattered to people — identify what that shared vision was for the future,” said Brandon Cardwell, Livermore Innovation and Economic Development director.
Arts Commissioner Robert Gausman stressed the importance of baseline data for gauging the plan’s execution.
“In one or two years, we’ll want to know how many free events were offered to the public at the beginning and how many now, in 2024,we’ve offered,” he said. “How many reduced price events? How many family events? How many that reach out to the larger community?”
Despite praise for the plan’s reflection of the community, Commissioner Cher Wollard raised the need for ongoing communication with the residents.
“We need to find lots of different ways to get the word out about everything,” she said. “I’ve been to the Bankhead a couple times in the last month and sat in wonderful programs that were not completely full. I’ve been to some of the concerts around town that are free that don’t bring in as many people as might enjoy that, the same with some of the art shows that mostly are free. … You talk about it later and they go, ‘I would have loved that. I wish I’d known. My kid would’ve loved that. I wish I’d known.’”
Wollard’s reference to empty seats echoed a report from Vice Chair Elizabeth McWhorter, who shared ideas for marketing the program, which included leveraging the public comments and staff reports of city council meetings.
As the commissioners agreed to explore the city council option, Wollard added, “A lot of folks, sadly, in our community don’t even know there’s a Commission for the Arts.”