Livermore resident Randy Pico, Jr., foreground, performed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ceremony last month honoring Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, back row, left. Littlefeather was blackballed by the industry after she appeared on behalf of Marlon Brando at the 1973 Academy Awards where he declined the Best Actor Oscar for his role in The Godfather in protest of the treatment of Native Americans in film.  (Photo courtesy of Randy Pico, Jr,) 

LIVERMORE – Randy Pico, Jr. has dedicated his life to honoring the traditions of his ancestors.

Known among the Native American community as a gifted performer of the traditional Grass Dance, Pico recently performed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The ceremony honored Native American actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar on behalf of him as a protest against the treatment of native Americans in film. She passed away last Sunday.