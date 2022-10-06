LIVERMORE – Randy Pico, Jr. has dedicated his life to honoring the traditions of his ancestors.
Known among the Native American community as a gifted performer of the traditional Grass Dance, Pico recently performed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The ceremony honored Native American actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar on behalf of him as a protest against the treatment of native Americans in film. She passed away last Sunday.
“The Grass Dance is a tradition and very special to me,” Randy, 17, said. “The Grass Dance, I do this for my tradition. It is who I am, Native American.”
Randy’s mother is Navajo, and his father is Luiseno. Randy grew up in Livermore and began learning the Grass Dance as soon as he could walk. He has participated in Pow Wows all over California and the southwest and danced in many notable locations, including The Bankhead Theater. He has also performed for Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco Giants, the Stanford Women’s Basketball team and Good Morning America.
“He’s been a champion dancer many times,” said his father, Randy Pico, Sr. “There’s a reason Sacheen Littlefeather asked him to perform on stage and carry the Eagle Staff in the circle. He’s noted for the way he carries the staff: it’s a big responsibility.”
Randy participated in the ceremony that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held on Sept. 17 at the new Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The event was created as a way to apologize to LittleFeather for the treatment she received after she spoke on behalf of Brando in 1973 when he won the Best Actor award for The Godfather and declined it in order to protest Hollywood’s depiction of Native Americans.
Littlefeather received a mixed reaction from the audience, and negative pressure from the evening’s producers. She felt that she was thereafter blacklisted in Hollywood. The ceremony Pico danced in – coupled with a formal apology from former academy president David Rubin – was meant to promote healing and move the conversation between Native Americans and Hollywood forward.
Littlefeather knew Randy because she served as a judge in dance competitions he participated in many times. Randy said he was honored to receive the call from her.
“She called me and asked me to perform,” he said. “We had to go to LA … it was an honor to be there. It was a great experience. It was different than my other performances because I was under more pressure, I was dancing for something bigger than myself.”
Littlefeather was known for her activism and support of Native American Civil Rights. She passed away after suffering from breast cancer.
Eduardo Sanchez is the Manager of Public Programs at the Academy Museum. He said the ceremony was the first of its kind in the new theaters, and it was exhilarating to see youth participation in something so meaningful.
“There were many firsts for this particular evening and the program honoring and celebrating Sacheen Littlefeather,” Sanchez said. “(Randy’s) performance was beautiful; it was wonderful. He came in early to see the stage and feel what his movements would be like on stage, wearing moccasins. I love how Randy entered the space and felt it important to be able to interact with the stage.”
Randy wore custom regalia for the ceremony, designed to represent him and his heritage. The design encompassed the four sacred mountains in the Navajo tradition and the colors of his father’s tribe.
Randy’s parents are also active in the local Native American community and said they are proud to see their son carry on their heritage.
“We try as urban Indians to maintain our customs and traditions,” said Randy’s mother, Paulette Pico. “We are very proud of him. He has really put a lot into his dancing and he’s excellent ... he always gets a lot of compliments from the audience and elders … there are 100s of songs, and each song has a different dance required for it, and he knows that.”