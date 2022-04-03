A potential six-year project to install safety improvements along a busy stretch of Tesla Road outside Livermore began last week with a public hearing to explain what’s soon to come.
Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert and planners with the Alameda County Public Works Agency and Concord-based engineering firm, Bellecci & Associates said the so-called Tesla Road Corridor Safety Improvement Project in the unincorporated county area will include placing utility and communications cables underground, installing bike and turn lanes, removing 165 utility poles, widening shoulders and repaving the street.
Now in the opening stages of design, the project is years from construction.
“I would say we're at the starting line of a marathon, maybe a little past the starting line because some preliminary work has already been done,” Haubert said. “Maybe we're in mile one, but we're nowhere near breaking ground.”
The construction will occur on South Livermore Avenue starting 900 feet southeast of Concannon Boulevard to Tesla Road, and along Tesla Road from South Livermore Avenue to Greenville Road. The route runs through agricultural land that is home to several South Livermore Valley wineries.
Anoop Admal, a principal with Bellecci, said the project will occur in two phases. First, boxes, conduits and wires underground will be installed and, when that’s completed, the utility poles and wires will be removed.
The project qualifies for a California Public Utilities Commission program to eliminate high concentrations of overhead lines. Tesla Road meets the criteria because of its abundance of poles and heavy traffic volume, some 18,000 vehicles a day, Admal said.
In addition, he added, Tesla Road is an area of scenic interest, with its historic wine region.
Although no one said how much the project will cost, it will be funded through the CPUC to PG&E and AT&T, both of which would run cables underground.
During the opening phase, PG&E and AT&T will design plans for the electrical and cable lines. Once that’s completed, Bellecci will design the trenches to accommodate underground boxes and transformers. Contractors would then be sought for bids.
Some residents who took part in the online meeting told planners they were happy Tesla Road had become a focus for change. Some called it dangerous with the numbers of poles along the road, where motorists routinely speed.
“I really want to applaud your efforts, having lived out here since 1996,” said David Kent, who lives near Greenville Road. “We have seen some horrific accidents out on Tesla Road.”
Kent and other residents questioned whether the improvements would be done in conjunction with a proposed sewer line project through the same area that will be on Livermore’s ballot in November. Planners said they would work to coordinate with Livermore city planners should the ballot measure pass.
Kent suggested planners look into additionally funding the project with federal funds from President Joseph Biden’s recently passed infrastructure package, which he signed last year.
Haubert agreed.
“I do believe that there are many options, especially for broadband infrastructure,” Haubert said. “Whether that's the American Recovery Act or the infrastructure bill that Mr. Kent referenced, we should definitely try to do as many things at the same time as we can and coordinate. That’s why this is a long-term project.”
Others who called into the meeting expressed concerns about speeding traffic, which makes exiting their driveways difficult, whether Tesla Road was to become a four-lane highway, and if any of their land would be taken for street widening.
Haubert said the traffic was a confounding problem for law enforcement. He said there was “zero percent” chance of the road becoming a four-lane highway, and said taking residents’ land was not part of the plan.
Residents are invited to submit their opinions on what they want to see in the project by emailing info@acpwa.org or calling 510-670-5487. Plans are available for review at bit.ly/3uUpp2r.