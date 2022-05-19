They’re club teammates, high school rivals and intense competitors in the pool.
Their resumes are impressive too.
Livermore residents Tyler Laymon and Piero Arienti were recently selected to the 2022 USA Men’s Youth National Water Polo team — a 40-player squad divided into two traveling teams.
Laymon, a junior at De La Salle High, is set to travel to Hungary in August with a squad composed of players born in 2005 or younger.
Arienti, a San Ramon Valley High senior who has signed with Cal, also has an opportunity to travel to Serbia with an 18-and-older team, but he’s still weighing his options.
Laymon and Arienti both compete for the 680 Drivers club team based in Danville, but they’re rooted in Livermore aquatics. They both started out playing water polo for head coach Matt Croghan’s LARPD Livermore Lasers.
“I definitely say Matt gave me my start and helped me love water polo,” said Laymon, who plays the center defender position. “That was the program that taught me the fundamentals and basics and what it means to play. I wouldn’t be where I am without that program.”
Arienti, a center who was selected MVP of the East Bay Athletic League for the 2021 fall season, describes the Livermore community as always being a “super supportive” and happy about his accomplishments.
A powerful presence in the water, Arienti credits Croghan with helping him with his swimming technique last year when he was going through another selection process.
“Swimming has always been my weak point,” Arienti shared. “I’m a pretty big dude. I’m never going to be the fastest guy in the pool. I asked him to help me train … He would fix my technique, like we worked together several times at various pools … He was super happy to help.”
Laymon also represented the USA Cadet squad a year ago in Hungary, and was second-team All-EBAL last season. The international experience opened his eyes to the highest levels of the sport.
“It was definitely a great opportunity,” Laymon said. “You’re going to a different country with the flag on your back, and so not only do have to play like that when you’re in the water, but you have to act like that when you’re outside the water.
"So I think it definitely helped me mature,” he continued. "Water polo-wise you’re playing with the best in the world, so you’re bound to get better.”
Playing different positions, Laymon and Arienti squared off directly in the pool in high school play.
“I know him really well,” Laymon says of Arienti. “Piero is definitely one of our leaders on our 680 team — a beast in the water and a great kid outside the pool. Definitely nothing but high praises for him.”
Arienti says he followed Laymon’s lead when it came to transitioning from the Livermore Lasers to the larger 680 Drivers. The two competitors would carpool together to club practices, but it was serious business when San Ramon Valley and De La Salle would square off in the EBAL.
“We were definitely rivals when I was at San Ramon and he was at De La Salle,” Arienti said. “He would guard me in games and we’d have some tussles or whatever. We played hard, but it was always, like everything always gets left in the water. There’s never been any animosity. He’s actually improved so much. ... He’s not just some other guy I can easily mess with. He’s seriously improved. Great, I’m super happy for him.”
Laymon is enjoying a sensational year in the pool. He helped De La Salle to its first CIF North Coast Section water polo championship since 2004 in November with a win over Miramonte in the Open Division championship game. The Spartans’ motto for the playoffs was to “Play like a champion.”
“I love De La Salle,” Laymon shared, noting that his junior year was still wrapping up.
Before heading to Europe, the U.S. Youth National Team will head to Southern California on Memorial Day Weekend for training.
Arienti is thrilled to soon be heading to Cal, which won its first NCAA championship since 2016 last season. Practice starts July 22 with the Golden Bears, and Arienti is set to move in on Aug. 16-17. Cal coach Kirk Everist doubles as the 18-under coach and technical director for 680 Water Polo.
“I’m super, super excited for Cal,” Arienti said. “I’ve been literally dreaming about it. It was my dream school, and dreams come true, I guess.”