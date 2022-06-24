LIVERMORE — The Livermore community recently celebrated the opening of its newest park downtown with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Livermorium Plaza.
Located at 116 S. Livermore Ave., at the intersection of First Street and Livermore Avenue, the plaza commemorates the creation of the livermorium element by a team of scientists, including those from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), on July 19, 2000. Livermorium’s atomic number on the periodic table is also 116.
Former Livermore Mayor John Marchand spoke during the June 15 ceremony. During his time in office, he spearheaded the project and represented the city in Dubna, Russia in 2012 when livermorium’s name was officially dedicated. The element had been discovered by a collaborative team of researchers from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Flerov Institute in Dubna.
“Livermore is one of only six cities in the world to have an element named after it and to have our name appear on the Periodic Table of Elements,” said Marchand. “The council and I came up with the idea for a fountain with a large sphere representing the nucleus of the Livermorium atom, surrounded by 116 ‘electrons.’ It’s an exciting opportunity to introduce children to chemistry and physics and to inspire the next generation of scientists."
Other speakers at the ceremony included Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, Quest Science Center CEO Monya Lane, LLNL Director Dr. Kimberly S. Budil, and the Honorable Jill M. Hruby, Department of Energy Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration.
The focal point of Livermorium Plaza is a livermorium atom and at the center is the nucleus, represented by a five-foot, granite, water-ball fountain. The fountain and base weigh 18,000 pounds combined, yet only 20 psi of water pressure is required to lift the water ball and allow it to be easily rotated by hand.”
The ball was quarried in Zimbabwe and manufactured in Germany. It is engraved with 10 facts about Livermorium, provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and 12 engraved granite markers encircling the fountain with additional facts. According to a press release from the city, “A total of 116 electrons are represented through engraved markers, reflective markers, lights and tree wells. The stainless-steel bands encircling the fountain represent the seven shells or orbitals of the atom.”
The site of Livermorium Plaza was host to the Livermore Hotel in the 1800s and a gas station in the 1900s. Then, in 1974, the city constructed Mills Square Park.
Woerner said the park has been a gathering place for many years for the Livermore community.
“I’m happy to see it will once again serve that purpose, but much improved,” he concluded.