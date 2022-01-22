Glassdoor, a website that allows employees to rate their workplaces, has listed Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) among the 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year.
LLNL, with a workforce of more than 8,000 employees, was ranked 37th with a company rating of 4.4 on a 5-point scale. It was ranked No. 2 among government and government contract employers and the No. 3 laboratory employer.
“The past two years have offered unprecedented challenges as well as unique opportunities for the laboratory and our workforce,” said LLNL Director Kim Budil. “The resilience, flexibility and dedication of our employees have enabled tremendous mission and scientific accomplishments while also showing us new ways to get the job done in a rapidly changing environment.”