A machine learning model developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to aid in drug discovery efforts was a finalist for a Gordon Bell Special Prize for high performance computing-based COVID-19 research.
Sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery, the Gordon Bell Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of supercomputing, recognizes achievement in high-performance computing applications.
A special award was presented this year for efforts targeting the virus that causes COVID-19.
Scientists at LLNL focused on using the laboratory’s Sierra supercomputer to create a model for producing compounds with the potential to treat COVID-19. The team trained the model on 1.6 billion small molecule compounds.
“Drug design is costly in time and effort,” said Brian Van Essen, a computer scientist and leader of the Informatics Group at LLNL. “It’s normally a 15-year process to bring a new therapeutic from discovery all the way through FDA review.”
The goal, Van Essen said, is to reduce the timeframe for early trial phases in new drug development and reduce the high risk of failure in phase three trials.
The LLNL research, “Enabling Rapid COVID-19 Small Molecule Drug Design Through Scalable Deep Learning of Generative Models,” was one of four finalists for the Gordon Bell Special Prize.
The prize, announced last week at the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis, went to a multi-institution research team that included the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois.
The team was singled out for its work, "AI-Driven Multiscale Simulations Illuminate Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Dynamics," that focused on how the virus invades the human immune system, setting off a viral chain reaction throughout the body.