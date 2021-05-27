Lawrence Livermore National Security (LLNS) is now accepting applications for its annual Community Gift Program for 2021.
Established in 2008, the LLNS Community Gift Program helps fund nonprofit organizations addressing science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education, along with community service and philanthropic needs of the surrounding communities.
LLNS will provide up to $150,000 to qualified nonprofit organizations and government agencies serving Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties. Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $500 to $10,000.
Organizations interested in the program must apply by Aug. 13. To be eligible, organizations must be sustainable, financially viable, and accountable for spending and program results.
For more information, go to www.llnsllc.com/index.html#community. LLNS is the company contracted to manage the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories.