Wilhite Electric has been recognized by the Northern California Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) for its work on a fulfillment center at 1201 Voyager St., in Livermore.
The project, owned by Prologis, a San Francisco-based real estate investment company that focuses on developing logistics properties, was completed in May 2020. The industrial warehouse facility was leased to Lam Research and DHL, an international package delivery and express mail company.
The NECA Project Excellence Awards recognize excellence in electrical technology installations.
Wilhite had just 85 workdays to complete the project, which required four months of 10-hour shifts for more than 30 electricians.