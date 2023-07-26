LIVERMORE — Friends, patrons and family this week mourned the loss of respected Livermore Valley winemaker Mitchell Katz, who died following a traffic collision in Livermore on July 21.
Recalled as an exceptional vintner, proud father, and gracious host, Katz was 59 years old.
“We have suffered a tragic loss,” his sons, Jackson and Wes, wrote on the Mitchell Katz Winery’s Facebook page. “Our dad was unexpectedly taken from us this past Friday evening … we, his family and extended family, are all devastated and saddened by this tragedy.”
Katz died at a local hospital shortly after the 3:20 p.m. crash. Livermore police released limited information about the crash, but said Katz’s white GMC sport utility vehicle collided with a black Subaru when he changed lanes as they headed east on East Avenue at Mitra Street. The vehicles came to rest on the median, where Katz’s SUV hit a tree.
The Subaru driver’s name was not released. He was described as a Westley resident in his 20s. He was apparently uninjured and cooperating with the police.
“It’s very early in the investigation,” Livermore police spokesperson Azenith Smith said Monday. “We are investigating what factors could have played a role, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.”
Police released a photograph on social media that showed the vehicles coming to rest off the roadway.
Monday night, Livermore Mayor John Marchand opened the city council meeting with a moment of silence.
“The Livermore wine industry has lost one of our giants,” Marchand said. “Mitchell Katz sadly passed away over the weekend … Condolences to the Katz family and the industry they supported.”
Hundreds of people reacted to Katz’ death with comments on Facebook, wishing his sons their condolences and offering prayers.
Gina Garre, the president of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association (LVWA), said Katz worked at the Garre Vineyard & Winery when he began his career 25 years ago, before setting out on his own.
“What made him a great winemaker? His attention to what he made, the varietals he used. He named them great names,” Garre said. “He paid attention to his wine. He enjoyed the winemaking.”
According to his company’s website, Katz started his winery in 1998 in memory of his grandfather, Reginald Lord, a home winemaker who influenced him as a teenager when he spent summers helping make handcrafted wines.
“Inspired to carry on the family heritage, Mitch produced a bounty of award-winning wines,” the website says. “He prides himself on using only the most pristine Livermore Valley grapes.”
An article on the Livermore Valley Wine Country (LVWC) website said Katz built an impressive portfolio of vineyards, using the “finest, most intensely flavored grapes” that he personally selected to create wines of “extraordinary flavor, richness and intensity.”
“My favorite food and wine pairing is a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon and filet mignon on my birthday,” Katz told the LVWC.
Asked about his winemaking philosophy, Katz said, “Can’t make good wine from bad grapes.”
“I wanted to honor my grandpa and what he taught me,” Katz said, adding he hoped to retire and have his sons take over.
Two of his blended wines are named for his boys, who thanked “all who have reached out with your sincere condolences.”
“We ask for your continued support and respect of our privacy during this time,” the sons said. “Your patience is appreciated as we gather more information and begin to heal.”
Mitchell Katz Winery wines were not only popular, but they also won numerous awards. The website, tourismandtasting.com, said Katz wines won seven medals at the 2013 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, including gold for the 2005 Falling Star Tawny Port. Katz’s 2011 Grimes Vines Sangiovese won Best in Class under $40 and the 2011 Crackerbox Sangiovese won Best of Class over $40 at the 2014 California State Fair in Sacramento.
Wine journalist Laura Ness, a contributor to The Independent since 2002, said Katz — “at 6 feet 4 inches and built like a linebacker” — was larger than life.
“His wines reflected his gigantic heart, big ambitions and enormous energy,” Ness said. “He even had a wine in the SF Chronicle’s Top 100 in 2006 for his 2003 Mitchell Katz Ruby Hill Vineyard Petite Sirah. As much as his wine gave him satisfaction, though, nothing made him prouder than his sons, Jackson and Wesley. My heart aches for them.”
Connie Vandervanter, former manager at the Retzlaff Vineyards in Livermore, called Katz’s death a “big jolt to the community.” Vandervanter said she first knew Katz when he was a garage winemaker and would bring his wines to Retzlaff for testing.
About a year ago, Katz told Vandervanter it was becoming time to slow down and pass his vineyard to his sons.
“He started doing a bit more with skiing and enjoying life a little bit more because he finally got to where I think he felt like he had succeeded,” she said. “He was known. His wines were very well-received. A lot of accolades.”
Michelle Boss, who received city council approval in May to build a 30-room Wine Country Inn in South Livermore, said Katz will be dearly missed.
“He was very dedicated to the Livermore community and a great winemaker,” Boss said. “Easy to talk to and very encouraging and supportive when my husband and I reached out to him regarding our development.”
Holger Hornisch, former Director of Winery with the LVWA and now membership director at the Amador Vintners Association, said Katz was “always happy to help whenever I needed something.”
“It went both ways, of course, but his joy for life was very apparent,” Hornisch said, recalling a day when Katz gave him an old vine from his vineyard.
“He saw me struggling with it and promptly offered to drive it over to my house,” Hornisch said. “That’s the kind of guy he was. Happy, helpful and always up for shenanigans.”
“I’m just heartbroken,” Hornisch said. “It’s so sad that he left us this early.”