Mitchell Katz, far right, died July 21 following a traffic collision in Livermore. Katz was the owner of Mitchell Katz Winery in Livermore. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

LIVERMORE — Friends, patrons and family this week mourned the loss of respected Livermore Valley winemaker Mitchell Katz, who died following a traffic collision in Livermore on July 21.

Recalled as an exceptional vintner, proud father, and gracious host, Katz was 59 years old.