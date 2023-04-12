LIVERMORE — Iconic Livermore store Baughman’s Western Outfitters underwent a change in ownership on April 1.
Longtime employee and store manager Amanda Sanders took over the downtown clothier from owner Rory Janes, keeping the store locally owned and run, as it has been since opening in 1881.
“Rory just always said if ever I wanted to take it over, he would do the best he could to make that happen, and he did,” said Sanders. “He said part of the reason he made it attainable was my dedication, and the fact that I care about it and want to see it succeed and keep the legacy going. We have been here since 1881 and are the oldest operating business in the county and quite possibly the oldest operating western store in the nation, so I want to do the best I can to keep it a profitable, well-run business.”
Sanders came to work for Janes in 1998 as a gift wrapper while still in high school. She stayed on as a sales associate once the holiday season was over, working her way up through the ranks and taking on responsibility until she worked directly under Janes.
As manager of the store for the past 15 years, Sanders said she has things as she likes them, and doesn’t want to change the way the store operates. Customers won’t notice a difference with Janes gone.
“It runs pretty well as it is,” Sanders said. “I’ve been purchasing the merchandise for the last 15 plus years, so I pretty much have it mapped out the way I want it and won’t change much.”
The business has always been run by employees who, if they aren’t technically related, consider each other family. Sanders and Janes were close, and Sanders met her future mother-in-law, who worked at Janes’ Pleasanton location, Christesen’s, before meeting her future husband.
“Now my family keeps everything going with me,” she said. “My mom does the books; my sister will move up to replace me as manager, and my husband and brother and dad come in and help, so we are taking care of the place.”
Sanders and her husband ranch in the Livermore Valley Morgan Territory area, near the land where her husband’s family originally homesteaded two generations ago. Sanders grew up in Livermore and looks forward to continuing to manage a community and historic gem.
“I’m so excited about all of this,” she said. “Being able to say it’s mine, just that the dream came true. This is what I’ve always wanted and that’s it.”
To facilitate the transfer of ownership, Janes said he sold Sanders the inventory of his store, and therefore the business. It was similar to the offer Janes received from his father to purchase both Baughman’s and Christesen’s in 1983. Christesen’s closed in 2021 after 92 years in business due to a lack of retail shopping downtown, especially equestrian activity, and the pandemic. But Livermore’s Baughman’s will continue to grace the city’s downtown.
“Because Amanda has been with me for so long, and been so loyal, I made her the same offer my dad made me,” said Janes. “We made her the kind of offer that a relative or family member would get, because that’s what she was like after all these years.”
Janes said handing the store to Sanders allows it to remain locally owned and operated by Livermore residents. The store was originally called Victor and Harris, then Victor and Baughman’s, then just Baughman’s. Janes’ father purchased it as Baughman’s in the 1960s, declined to change the name, and ran it until selling to his son in 1983.
As the former owner of two Tri-Valley icons, Janes involved himself in the local community. He was a member of Rotary Club and employed many local youth. He said the 49 years since he began working in his father’s store have been “an interesting ride” and he is ready to retire.
“My wife has a charity that she is really involved with, and I’ll help her with that,” he said when asked what he’d do with his free time. “Being a part of the community and seeing the support the community continued to give that business to keep it a vital part of Livermore for 142 years was pretty amazing to me, and it was rewarding to connect with the community as well. We hope that people will still find it an interesting part of Livermore’s western heritage and enjoy supporting it for the unique mix of merchandise, apparel, footwear, and headwear it offers under the continued stewardship of a local family.”