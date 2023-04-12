Baughmans 04-11-23 022.jpg

Baughman’s owner Rory Janes, left, shakes hands with new owner and longtime employee Amanda Sanders, right. Sanders has taken over the downtown store, which has been open in Livermore since 1881. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

LIVERMORE — Iconic Livermore store Baughman’s Western Outfitters underwent a change in ownership on April 1.

Longtime employee and store manager Amanda Sanders took over the downtown clothier from owner Rory Janes, keeping the store locally owned and run, as it has been since opening in 1881.