At 2:18 a.m., Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) crews responded to a reported structure fire at The Crossings apartments.
According to Battalion Chief Dan Moyles, crews reported a second floor unit heavily involved with fire upon their arrival at the scene. A second alarm was requested, and the fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the unit of origin with eight engines and three ladder trucks from the LPFD and Alameda County Fire Department.
While no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, seven residents in four units were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.