John Marchand, who served as mayor of Livermore from 2011 to 2020, launched a bid to return to his former position with a campaign kickoff at Shadow Puppet Brewing on Aug. 23.
Marchand announced his candidacy after Mayor Bob Woerner announced he would not be seeking reelection due to health problems. Although the Livermore city code limits a person to serving a maximum of eight consecutive years as mayor, that person may run again after at least a two-year break.
“My last victory party was at Shadow Puppet, so it seemed appropriate to launch my comeback campaign from here,” Marchand said in a campaign announcement.
Marchand said his priorities as mayor would be public safety and addressing regional transportation issues to ensure a high quality of life for Livermore residents. He vowed to lead the collaboration among Tri-Valley cities and Alameda County to develop a crisis assistance program that utilizes mental health professionals as first responders during times of individual crisis.
Marchand also wants to see the approved downtown plan completed, including additional parking, an expanded Blacksmith Square, completion of Veterans Park, a QUEST Science Center, and the Eden Housing project. In addition, Marchand sees the need for a destination hotel and other amenities to support Livermore as a wine region destination, including the extension of a sewer line to the South Livermore viticultural region.