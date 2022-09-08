John Marchand

John Marchand, who served as mayor of Livermore from 2011 to 2020, launched a bid to return to his former position with a campaign kickoff at Shadow Puppet Brewing on Aug. 23.

Marchand announced his candidacy after Mayor Bob Woerner announced he would not be seeking reelection due to health problems. Although the Livermore city code limits a person to serving a maximum of eight consecutive years as mayor, that person may run again after at least a two-year break.