LIVERMORE – The two Livermore mayoral candidates this week submitted statements following the results of the Nov. 8
election. John Marchand, who will become mayor, and his contender, Mony Nop, thanked voters for their support.
John Marchand
I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone who supported this last election. Thanks to all of you who voted, those who worked on campaigns, those who ran for public office, the people who walked precincts, talked with voters, worked at the polling places, and put out signs. It’s clear that many are passionate about our community. We serve Livermore because we love it, and we love Livermore because we serve it.
Through all of the campaign rhetoric, there has been one truth upon which everyone agreed— that is, we need to respect the results of the election and now that the election is over, the real work of governance begins.
In 2020, during the last citywide poll, 92% of respondents agreed that Livermore is a great place to live and raise a family. Now that we have heard from the voters, I am asking everyone to come together and work together for the common good, to restore our community spirit, to keep Livermore a remarkable place to live, work and play, for everyone.
Mony Nop
First, I want to thank my wife, my team, all of my supporters, and the wonderful residents of Livermore who believed in my vision for the future of ALL Livermore.
Regrettably, based on the most recent results, I am conceding my race for Livermore Mayor. I wish John Marchand good luck serving Livermore.
I love making a difference in the lives of others. I came here as a child from Cambodia with nothing and have been very blessed by this community and all that you have given my family. I ran for Mayor to give back to the community that has made such a difference in my life.
I have been proud to run a strong campaign. It has been a great and humbling honor to meet and speak with so many people in all the Livermore neighborhoods, walking door-to-door. Every conversation was important to me, and I will take everything with me as I continue to find other ways to be of service to my community.
As we approach Thanksgiving, I too will give thanks for this great opportunity. Please make sure that we think of others less fortunate.
