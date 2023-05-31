LIVERMORE — Mayor John Marchand delivered the annual State of the City address to a crowd at the Robert Livermore Community Center on May 25.
The event kicked off the 2023 Wine Country Luncheon Series hosted by the Livermore Chamber of Commerce. During the talk, Marchand touched on the accomplishments and future plans of the city.
“I’m going to be talking about what a remarkable, amazing place that we are all able to live, work and play in,” said Marchand.
The mayor highlighted his talk with a slideshow representing the landmark achievement of fusion ignition made by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in December.
“I will tell you as a chemist that is just so flipping cool,” said Marchand. “I call it a Prometheus moment … it is where we struck the match to ignite the sun. And it is a technology that has never been achieved on earth.”
He segued from the stars to the weather and touched on the unprecedented rains.
“We are very good at bringing people together to solve problems, crises and emergencies,” said Marchand. “Hundreds of man hours were spent to mitigate the effects of the storms.”
While storms were raging, the Tri-Valley mayors went to DC to meet with senators and members of Congress this year to advocate for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) center in the Tri-Valley. “I’m so glad for the collaboration we have. We can work together and accomplish things.”
Changing topics, Marchand spoke on the city’s strategic plan.
“Public safety is not a two-year program,” he said, adding that it is built on the pillars of community ideals, including values and ethics that are shared by the leaders and the community. “I thank the staff for all the tremendous work they do. They have a passion for what they do, because they understand the importance of it to the community … Working to enhance the quality of life is … a top priority. Values and ethics continue to be a top priority.”
Regarding the budget, the number one concern is public safety, and an economy that prospers, he noted. “When our businesses succeed, our community succeeds.”
Marchand emphasized that environmental stewardship is also important. He said the public needs “to embrace and care for the environment that we share with other communities and with the environment around us.”
Pointing to a 2020 public survey that supported the city’s successes, Marchand noted that the poll showed that 92% of respondents agreed that Livermore was a great place to live and raise a family.
“In this political environment, you can’t get 92% of people to agree the sky is blue,” joked Marchand, who added that 98% said they felt safe in their neighborhoods and 80% think the economy is sound.
“Most of our dollars come from property taxes and sales taxes – $133 million for this fiscal year. Again, the number one budget is public safety. Police and fire continue to be over 50% of budget.”
Looking at the five-year forecast for the general fund, Marchand stated that revenues continue to be above expenditures. He highlighted capital improvements, saying that large projects, such as police and fire infrastructure, are included in the budget.
“We continue to grow and need to make sure they have funds and tools to accomplish their goals,” he said.
According to Marchand, the number one priority heard from the public is parking. The city has added the I Street Garage and is starting this summer on the L Street Garage. The Springtown open space project is continuing to be developed in partnership with the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District to create the community garden and gathering spaces.
“We are asking for community input on the Tactical East Avenue project,” Marchand explained. “The city is working to increase public safety. The Vasco 580 interchange and North Canyons Dublin Boulevard are being worked on currently.”
“The downtown continues to be a major priority.” He mentioned Eden Housing and Veterans Park and pointed out that Legacy Apartments has residents moving in next month. The SPARC theater, Blacksmith Square and QUEST Science Center were highlighted, as well as the Isabel Avenue project.
Marchand called out the success of Las Positas College, which was recently named the number one community college in the state and eighth in the nation.
“We have the world’s longest continuous lightbulb, and for the first time in history we created a star on earth here in Livermore,” said Marchand. “And to quote Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm during her visit to Livermore on May 8, ‘When you can harness the power of the stars, there is no limit to how bright you can shine.’ This is Livermore.”
Marchand Provides State of City Address