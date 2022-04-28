LIVERMORE — The city council has appointed a new city manager.
Marianna Marysheva was approved Monday, April 25, at the regular meeting of the Livermore City Council. She will replace former City Manager Marc Roberts, who is retiring.
"I am both honored and excited to be selected as Livermore’s next city manager,” said Marysheva in a press statement. “Livermore is truly a remarkable community, forward-thinking and strategically focused, with an exceptional quality of life made possible by close collaborations across organizational lines.”
Marysheva brings over 20 years of local government experience to her new role in Livermore.
She began her executive management experience in the City of Oakland, appointed by then Mayor Jerry Brown to serve as the city’s budget director from 2001 to 2005. Returning in 2008 as an assistant city manager, Marysheva worked on a broad range of policies and initiatives.
During her time in Oakland, Marysheva received commendations from the city council for her commitment to public service, cross-agency leadership, public engagement, staff development, compassion and commitment to excellence. She also helped lead the city’s initiative called Moving Oakland Forward, which resulted in enhancements to many of Oakland’s core programs and services, such as local business participation, financial planning, and constituent engagement. From 2020-2021 she served as the interim city manager for the City of Irvine.
Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner noted that Marysheva’s variety of skills and experience will be a welcome addition to the city.
“This was a carefully considered recruitment process. We were fortunate to have many good candidates to choose from, but were especially impressed with Marianna’s outstanding credentials and extensive municipal experience in communities both larger and smaller than ours,” said Woerner in a press release. “We have many important initiatives underway in Livermore, and with Marianna’s expertise and unique set of qualifications, we will seamlessly continue to make progress. We are very excited about this decision, believe Marianna is the right person for this job, and look forward to working with her to best serve the Livermore community.”
The mother of 12-year-old twins, Marysheva said she and her family look forward to immersing themselves in their new city.
“My children and I are excited to move to Livermore very soon, and to be personally engaged in the community," she said.
Marysheva holds a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from San Francisco State University where she graduated summa cum laude. She also earned her Master of Public Policy from University of California, Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy.
Marysheva is expected to begin on May 16, while City Manager Marc Roberts will retain full authority through his last day on June 3.
“The City Council appreciates Marc Roberts for the many years of service he has dedicated to our community,” said Woerner. “He set the bar very high as far as city managers go.”