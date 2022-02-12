The Granada High School wrestling team wrestled Dougherty Valley High School for the dual meet championship of the East Bay Athletic League - Valley Division last week. The Matadors dominated the match, winning 72-9, emerging undefeated in EBAL Dual Meet competition. They will move on to compete for the North Coast Section Dual Meet Championships at Benicia High School on Feb. 12.
featured
Matadors Dominate at Dual Meet Championship of East Bay Athletic League - Valley Division
- Photo courtesy of Adam J. Clark Photography
-
-
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Photos - Doug Jorgensen
- Updated
The Foothill girls’ soccer team defeated the Granada Matadors 2-0 on Feb. 3. The Falcons improve to 4-5-1 while the Matadors drop to 4-9-2. The Falcons tied the season series with the Matadors and avenged the loss they took on Jan. 18. The Fa…
Latest News
- Matadors Dominate at Dual Meet Championship of East Bay Athletic League - Valley Division
- Second amendment bill receives Governor veto
- Three Honored at King Fellowship Breakfast
- 3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix
- Estrada Pleads Guilty in Death of Hayward Officer
- UNCLE Credit Union Celebrates 65 Years of Bay Area Service
- ‘Marry Me’ & More New Valentine’s Day Movies to Stream
- Anna Chlumsky warns of 'societal blind spot' for child stars