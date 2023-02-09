The Granada High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 75-29 on Feb. 3. The Matadors finish the regular season winning back-to-back games and will be the No. 6 seed in the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) playoffs.
The Matadors took control of the game from tip-off. Granada was able to get the ball inside to their post players and finish at the rim early in the game.
Granada also got it done on the defensive end, forcing turnovers and blocking Livermore shot attempts throughout the first half.
Livermore tried to regain some momentum in the third quarter, but it was not enough. Granada’s offense proved to be too much for the Cowboys and the Matadors captured an easy win on the road.
The Cowboys have now had nine consecutive seasons without a league win. Their last league win came in February 2014 against Foothill High School.
Livermore finishes the regular season with a 9-17 record and will be the No. 10 seed in the EBAL playoffs. Their average margin of defeat in league losses this year was 36.4.
Granada finishes their regular season with a 18-7 record with a 5-4 record against league opponents.