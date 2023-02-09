LOGO - Granada High School GHS

The Granada High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 75-29 on Feb. 3. The Matadors finish the regular season winning back-to-back games and will be the No. 6 seed in the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) playoffs.

The Matadors took control of the game from tip-off. Granada was able to get the ball inside to their post players and finish at the rim early in the game.