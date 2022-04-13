The Granada High School softball team won the Livermore Stampede High School softball tournament on April 9, defeating Sheldon High School in the championship game 6-3. Matadors’ outfielder and Notre Dame commit Makayla Winchell won tournament MVP as Granada won the Livermore Stampede for the first time in school history.
The tournament started off slow for the Matadors. They took a tough loss in their first game to Benicia High School 3-2. The loss was the Matadors’ first loss of the season after winning 12 straight to start the season.
The Matadors would bounce back to win their second pool play game against Heritage High School 6-4. With the win, Granada moved into the championship portion of the bracket.
In the championship semi-finals, the Matadors would beat Rocklin High School 7-4 to advance to the championship game.
Granada started the championship game off strong, scoring two runs in the first inning. Winchell would hit a two run homer to center field in the top of the second inning to put the Matadors up 5-0 early.
After holding the Huskies scoreless through five innings, the Matadors gave up a run in the sixth inning as the Huskies cut the deficit to five. After scoring two more runs in the seventh inning, the Huskies luck ran out at the end of the game as the Matadors closed it out, winning the Livermore Stampede Championship.
Winchell came away winning tournament MVP and continuing her stellar play throughout this season. Sophomore Saskia Raab also had a big weekend for Granada as she batted .571, record eight RBIs and hit a homerun through four games.
The Matadors continue their dominance this season with the tournament win and improve to 15-1 on the year.