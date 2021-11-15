Several members of the St. Michael/St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Youth League (CYO) cross country team from Livermore posted solid performances at the Oakland Diocese championships held at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda on Friday, Oct. 15.
Both St. Michael boys’ teams took first place.
Jack Heule led the St. Michael team for grades 3 through 5, finishing second among all competitors. Blake Cass finished eighth and Eli Hernandez 10th to take the team title.
Gabriel Heule led the St. Michael team for grades 6-8, finishing first, with support from Noah Lloyd at 17th and Joseph Spinka at 18th.
St. Michael was fifth in the girls’ 3-5 race, led by Genevieve Brown who finished fifth, Aubrey Park at 25th and Sophia Enrique at 39th.
Filimena Bozinoski finished sixth and Audrey Egger finished 10th for St. Charles Borromeo in the girls’ K-2 race, while Emma Hickman finished seventh for St. Michael.
In the boys K-2 race, Rawley Kuykendall finished second for St. Charles Borromeo and Cyrus Walker was third for St. Michael.