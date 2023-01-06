Human remains found Dec. 21 along the Arroyo Las Positas creek near Livermore were identified as a 60-year-old woman who went missing in November, Livermore police announced.
Cindi Robinson’s body was found in an area she was known to frequent and where she was last seen on Nov. 19, police said in a statement issued on social media.
Detectives opened a missing persons investigation two days later, posting her photograph on social media and asking for help. Robinson was last seen at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore, police said.
Records showed she had an address not far from there.
At the time, police indicated she might be experiencing a mental health emergency.
According to friends, who created a Facebook page “Searching for Cindi Robinson,” her dog was found safe Nov. 18 near 1700 Paseo Laguna Seco about 11:30 p.m.
Livermore detectives said they conducted more than 20 interviews and conducted numerous coordinated searches in an effort to find her. They used searchers from multiple agencies, drones, a search and rescue dive team and cadaver dogs.
On Dec. 21, officers from the department’s Crime Prevention Unit combed the area where she ultimately was found. Police described the area as difficult to navigate with dense terrain.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s coroner unit, which officially identified Robinson, is working to determine Robinson’s cause of death and whether her death was a result of an accident, homicide or suicide.
As news of her death spread, friends posted thank yous to those who prayed and helped search for the grandmother.
“We are slowly getting answers and beside ourselves with grief,” Amber Nicole Smith wrote on the Facebook page. “Please be patient and kind; we are navigating this devastating news the best we can. Lastly, please pray for Cindi’s children, family and friends. She was loved by so many and will always be remembered, especially in our hearts.”
Robinson’s daughter, Katie Russell, announced her mother’s death on Facebook, calling her “my best friend.”
“We found my Mom,” Russell wrote. “I know you will always be with me.”