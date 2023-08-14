Monarch Tractor, the Livermore-based maker of fully electric, driver-optional tractors, has added three new executives, including Aaron Bailey as chief engineer, Kent Carroll as chief revenue officer, and Sam Abidi as chief commercial ofﬁcer.
“We’re thrilled to welcome [Bailey, Carroll, and Abidi] to our team at Monarch Tractor,” said CEO Praveen Penmesta. “Their combined experience and expertise will help strengthen our company ethos and mission to build a sustainable and proﬁtable farming future.”
Bailey will oversee product engineering and development, working with Monarch’s engineering and technical teams to solidify the company’s foothold in the agriculture sector. He previously worked for the electric vehicle company Rivian.
As chief commercial officer, Abidi will be responsible for building strategic partnerships with other companies in the ag sector, including tractor and farm implement makers, energy companies, and digital app developers.
Carroll previously worked for Topcon and Trimble, both technology companies, and was Trimble’s first sales representative to focus on the ag market.
“Farmers are the backbone of society, and for too long, they have been left behind and out of sight by technology,” Carroll said. “The ability to preserve the environment while increasing productivity makes Monarch critical to the future of agriculture. I am honored to be joining their team and the endless opportunities to help shape a monumental and needed change in the way the world farms and, in turn, views farming.”