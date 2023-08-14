monarchfoundersfinal.jpg

Monarch Tractor founders stand beside the latest farming tech: an autonomous e-tractor. (Photo - Monarch Tractor)

Monarch Tractor, the Livermore-based maker of fully electric, driver-optional tractors, has added three new executives, including Aaron Bailey as chief engineer, Kent Carroll as chief revenue officer, and Sam Abidi as chief commercial ofﬁcer.

“We’re thrilled to welcome [Bailey, Carroll, and Abidi] to our team at Monarch Tractor,” said CEO Praveen Penmesta. “Their combined experience and expertise will help strengthen our company ethos and mission to build a sustainable and proﬁtable farming future.”