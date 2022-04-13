LIVERMORE — Mony Nop, former City of Livermore police officer and current realtor, has announced his candidacy for mayor in the coming November election.
In a press release issued this week, Nop described his five-point vision for Livermore which would include: alternatives for Eden Housing, increasing public safety, addressing homelessness, increasing access to affordable housing, and bringing high-paying jobs to Livermore.
“This election is about leadership and two clearly different visions for our downtown and our city,” said Nop. “Maintaining the character of our city center and historic downtown and providing much-needed open space for all to enjoy is important to Livermore residents. We need to identify alternative locations that increase the number of affordable units, increase parking and decrease traffic congestion. As your mayor, I will do everything possible to work with Eden Housing to find a compromise solution for all of us."
The release continued to note that, for the future of Livermore, voters will have to consider who can lead with bold new ideas and the courage to make a change.
Nop said he is not a career politician, but a longtime resident and public servant dedicated to making Livermore a Tri-Valley destination and one of the best cities in which to live and raise a family in California.
“I am running for mayor because I care about the people and the future of Livermore,” he said. “I would like to lead our city in a vibrant path forward, while making sure we are safe (and) everyone feels represented, heard from and included. My life has always been dedicated to serving others, so I hope that you will give me the opportunity to serve you and our great Livermore community.”
Nop grew up in the Killing Fields of Cambodia and the refugee camps in Thailand and the Philippines. He said he came to America 37 years ago without a penny or the ability to speak a word of English. He shared that his life in America began with dumpster diving for aluminum cans, and then working as a migrant worker on farms from Stockton to Oregon. He held three jobs, including a position as a full-time bilingual aide, while attending the police academy at night. Upon graduation from the police academy, Nop was hired as a Livermore police officer on Dec. 4, 1995, and went on to serve the city for 17 years. He received the Alameda County Officer of the Year award when Supervisor Scott Haggerty was still in office. In addition, Nop earned the Officer of the Year award from Knights of Columbus, and the Mothers Against Drunk Driving award.
In 2012, Nop became a realtor and small business owner in downtown Livermore. He now serves as the National Public Policy Committee Chair for the Asian Real Estate Association of America, providing language access for loans for Asian American and Pacific Islanders. In addition, he has co-founded two organizations — East Bay Entrepreneurs Circle and the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, which serves more than 400 nonprofit organizations. He participates in various charitable events throughout the Tri-Valley and organizes the annual Turkey Drop, which helps feed needy families during the fall.
Although Nop’s early life was challenging, he said he is an optimist and forward thinker, bringing an “attitude of gratitude to every situation.”
“I revere my beloved city and honor the community that has done so much for me,” Nop added. “I will move the city forward with honor and respect for what Livermore is today and what it can be in the future.”
Nop invited residents to meet with him in person at his campaign headquarters, located at his real estate office, 144 South K St., in Livermore.
For more information, visit monyformayor.com.