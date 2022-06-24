LIVERMORE — Mayoral candidate Mony Nop will host a campaign kickoff event next month.
Set to take place at Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort on July 21 from 7 – 9 p.m., key leaders and community members are invited to learn more about Nop’s vision and objectives.
The event is open to all supporters and the public interested in being a part of Nop’s campaign to serve as the next Mayor of Livermore. Tickets are available via MonyCampaignKickoff2022.eventbrite.com for $100 per person and includes light appetizers and a cash bar.
Proceeds raised from ticket sales, raffles and live auction items will go toward the Mony Nop for Mayor 2022 campaign fund.
Residents unable to attend can show support by volunteering, displaying a yard sign or donating to the Mony Nop for Mayor 2022 campaign.
For more information, visit www.monyformayor.com.