Livermore mayoral candidate Mony Nop is hosting two campaign events this month.
Livermore Feeds Ukraine With Mony Nop and Kids Against Hunger Bay Area
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Livermore mayoral candidate Mony Nop is hosting two campaign events this month.
Livermore Feeds Ukraine With Mony Nop and Kids Against Hunger Bay Area
This event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 8th Street, Livermore. The cost is $20 per volunteer (ages 10+). Please register for this event at bit.ly/3BPVAVM.
Meet & Greet with
Candidate, Mony Nop
Voters can voice their opinions on a variety of issues during Nop’s upcoming Meet and Greet event. “This event is about hearing your thoughts and concerns for the future of Livermore. Before you make your decision about who your next mayor is, please attend this event so you can hear directly from me,” Nop stated.
Attend the Meet & Greet to hear more of Mony’s plan for Livermore on Thursday, Oct. 13, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Legacy Appliances, 5 E. Airway Blvd. in Livermore The event is free to attend. Light appetizers and wine will be provided. Please RSVP to this event at bit.ly/3e0aaRq.
For further information, please contact: Sophie Mao, Communications Director (209) 420-0287, or info@monyformayor.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.