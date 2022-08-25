LIVERMORE – Ruby Moppin, a sales manager with Enterprise Holdings in San Jose, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Board of Directors.
“As a working mom of two young boys, my family and I have benefited greatly from multiple LARPD programs, such as ESS (Extended School Services), their summer camps, and their facilities,” Moppin said in a campaign statement.
“I’m running because I want to bring more to the Livermore community, especially Livermore families,” Moppin said, adding that her perspective as a parent whose children take part in LARPD programs would be valuable to the board.
Moppin, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from San Jose State University, also serves as a member of the Granada Little League Board and fundraising director for Friends of Joe Mitchell School in Livermore.