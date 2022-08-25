Ruby Moppin

LIVERMORE – Ruby Moppin, a sales manager with Enterprise Holdings in San Jose, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Board of Directors.

“As a working mom of two young boys, my family and I have benefited greatly from multiple LARPD programs, such as ESS (Extended School Services), their summer camps, and their facilities,” Moppin said in a campaign statement.