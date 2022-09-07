LOGO - Alameda County Superior Court ACSC Seal

LIVERMORE – The Alameda County Superior Court recently denied requests from Move Eden Housing (MEH), which in turn filed an appeal this week.

On Aug. 31, Judge Michael Markman denied the community group’s request to stay the effect of the May 2022 resolution approving the amended and restated disposition, development and loan agreement between the City of Livermore and Eden Housing. The judge also denied MEH’s alternative request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from selling its property to Eden until a judge could decide whether the city clerk had the authority to refuse to process the referendum petition.