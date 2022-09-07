LIVERMORE – The Alameda County Superior Court recently denied requests from Move Eden Housing (MEH), which in turn filed an appeal this week.
On Aug. 31, Judge Michael Markman denied the community group’s request to stay the effect of the May 2022 resolution approving the amended and restated disposition, development and loan agreement between the City of Livermore and Eden Housing. The judge also denied MEH’s alternative request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from selling its property to Eden until a judge could decide whether the city clerk had the authority to refuse to process the referendum petition.
“We think the judge got it wrong. The law is clear that a city clerk does not have the discretion to refuse to further process a referendum petition when the clerk conducts an initial review of the petition and determines that it likely contains a sufficient number of signatures,” MEH Principal Officer Maryann Brent noted in a statement submitted to The Independent. “But that is exactly what the Livermore city clerk did, relying on advice from the city attorney.”
According to MEH, the referendum had aimed to give Livermore’s voters a chance to weigh in on Resolution No. 2022-085, which allowed the city to sell the downtown property it owns to Eden Housing for a proposed 130-unit housing project on the block bounded by South L Street, Railroad Avenue, the extension of K Street, and Veterans Way. The group submitted 8,053 signatures on July 8, but the city clerk declined to take the next step required under state elections law by checking the validity of the signatures, citing that Resolution No. 2022-085 was an administrative, not a legislative act and therefore not subject to referendum.
City Clerk Marie Weber expanded on this reasoning in a previous July email to The Independent.
“Since the city council’s resolution did not contain any legislative acts, the petition did not have a right to be processed as a referendum using the procedures in the Elections Code,” she said. “I have a duty to ensure voters are not misled throughout the election process. Processing this as a referendum would have misled voters into believing the act itself is subject to referendum.”
When asked for comment this week, Weber said she would be unable to respond until after The Independent’s Tuesday deadline. Her response will be added to the online story.
MEH filed a lawsuit in early August in an effort to “compel the Livermore city clerk to process the referendum petition.” This week, Brent noted that the judge’s ruling focused mainly on the city’s and Eden’s assertions that Resolution No. 2022-085 was not the proper subject of a referendum, instead of addressing precedent from past appellate decisions finding that city clerks do not have the discretion to make determinations like the one Livermore’s City Clerk made here. According to Brent, MEH’s arguments focused on the ministerial (i.e., mandatory) duties of a city clerk to comply with the California Elections Code, because that is the subject of this lawsuit, but the judge went beyond those arguments to focus on the alleged legality of the referendum as a whole.
“The judge did so without allowing Move Eden Housing to present its arguments as to why this position is wrong,” Brent continued. “Because of this, we have no choice but to file an appeal in the California Court of Appeal challenging the judge’s denial of our temporary restraining order request.”
According to Brent, MEH filed the appeal on Sept. 6.
“As time is of the essence, we will be asking the Court of Appeal for an immediate stay of the city’s actions, similar to our request to the Superior Court,” she said. “At a case management conference before the Superior Court this morning, our lawyers told the judge that he should put the litigation on hold until the Court of Appeal rules. While the judge did not put the case on hold, he did agree to delay the litigation to see what the Court of Appeal does. We think we have a strong chance of succeeding at the Court of Appeal and look forward to filing our request in short order.”
Mayor Bob Woerner and City Attorney Jason Alcala did not respond to requests for comment at press time.