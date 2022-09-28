Dream Big 09-24-22 185 Work.tif

Livermore’s National Ignition Facility leader and former astronaut Jeff Wisoff, above, shares his journey on becoming an astronaut during the dedication of the Dream Big mural on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

LIVERMORE – Downtown Livermore is home to a new mural meant to inspire viewers to reach for the stars.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held over the weekend to inaugurate the mural, which is visible from K Street. Measuring 17 feet tall by 77 feet long, the mural depicts five astronauts who worked at Lawrence Livermore or Sandia national laboratories either before or after achieving their dream of visiting space. It is painted on the back of a building owned by Alan Burnham, founder of the Quest Science Center.