LIVERMORE – Downtown Livermore is home to a new mural meant to inspire viewers to reach for the stars.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held over the weekend to inaugurate the mural, which is visible from K Street. Measuring 17 feet tall by 77 feet long, the mural depicts five astronauts who worked at Lawrence Livermore or Sandia national laboratories either before or after achieving their dream of visiting space. It is painted on the back of a building owned by Alan Burnham, founder of the Quest Science Center.
Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Dawn Argula opened the ceremony and recently retired Livermore school superintendent Kelly Bowers emceed. After a welcome from Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, the artists and four of their five subjects were introduced.
“I hope people come by and see it,” said Burnham. “This is an inspirational message for everyone in our community about how people in our community have achieved great things and they should strive for great things … it’s a universal message, not just about science and technology. There are so many positive messages in there. Hopefully, there’s a message for everyone.”
The astronauts painted in the mural are Ellen Ochoa, who rose to become the director of the Johnson Space Center; Jeff Wisoff, who currently leads the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL); Tammy Jernigan, retired LLNL executive; Jose Hernandez, Aerospace consultant, vintner, and UC Regent; and Leroy Chiao, the only Livermore astronaut who was unable to attend. Before becoming a NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander, Chiao had worked at LLNL.
The mural was painted by a team of four artists, each with a different specialty. Anne Giancola has an extensive background in mural painting and used her skill at “painting big” to create portraits that would balance on the lengthy canvas.
“We were happy to be part of this project,” Giancola said. “These five astronauts are associated with Livermore. They lived here at one point, or live here now, but all five came through the labs in their trajectories, and all five went up into space in the space shuttle, so that’s painted on the right-hand side, so we felt it was a great message to live, to dream big and have it right in the City of Livermore.”
All four artists accepted reduced fees to create the mural, which cost $15,000. The money was raised strictly through donations.
The mural is visible from 175 N. K St., in Livermore.