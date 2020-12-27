The developer of Republic Square at Livermore, a new shopping area scheduled to open in 2021, is sponsoring an outdoor art walk featuring the works of 38 San Francisco Bay area artists.
The artwork is on display in the storefront windows of the shopping mall at Freisman Road and Livermore Outlets Drive, adjacent to San Francisco Premium Outlets.
The developer, Republic Urban Properties, said it wanted to provide some holiday cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as give local artists an opportunity to showcase their work, in a safe, outdoor art walk.
Livermore Arts visual arts manager Anne Giancola, who is curating the show, said she believes the art walk will help fill a void cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has temporarily shut down museums and art galleries.
“The artists are excited to have the opportunity to bring to viewers the joy of art, which is sorely missing in these COVID times,” Giancola said. “The transformative power of art brings a sense of well-being and happiness to our lives whether we are the creators of art, hanging the art in our homes or offices, or viewing the art in an exhibit.”
The works range from landscapes and abstracts using a variety of media to handcrafts, including glass works, ceramics, and sculpture. All works are for sale with contact information posted for the artists.
The art walk will continue through Jan. 14, 2021.
When it opens, Republic Square at Livermore will offer more than 63,000 square feet of shopping, including five restaurants. Republic Urban Properties is also developing two hotels at the site.