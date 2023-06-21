Livermore Municipal Airport Building LMA LVK
Photo courtesy of lightspeedaviation.com

LIVERMORE — A new Livermore airport development policy altering a long-standing city resolution limiting airport expansion will go before the city council for consideration on June 26.

Current Resolution No. 2010-058, adopted by a former city council in 2010, restricts development at Livermore Municipal Airport only to projects “in response to existing aviation demand” and prohibits the city from soliciting or encouraging “development of a large scale, stand-alone air cargo operator.” The new policy would allow the city to issue requests for interest, requests for qualification, and requests for proposal “if airport land and/or improvements exist or become available, in the city’s sole discretion.”