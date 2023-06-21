LIVERMORE — A new Livermore airport development policy altering a long-standing city resolution limiting airport expansion will go before the city council for consideration on June 26.
Current Resolution No. 2010-058, adopted by a former city council in 2010, restricts development at Livermore Municipal Airport only to projects “in response to existing aviation demand” and prohibits the city from soliciting or encouraging “development of a large scale, stand-alone air cargo operator.” The new policy would allow the city to issue requests for interest, requests for qualification, and requests for proposal “if airport land and/or improvements exist or become available, in the city’s sole discretion.”
The Livermore Airport Commission, with Chair Adam Bertsch absent, voted 4-0 at its June 5 meeting to recommend to the city council that they approve the new policy.
Livermore Municipal Airport, with two parallel runways and home to 461 aircraft, owns 83 acres of on-airport, undeveloped land and 66 acres of off-airport, undeveloped land. Most of the on-airport land is located directly south of the runways, with the off-airport land sitting to the west.
In addition to tying development to demand, the 2010 resolution also requires that the city “aggressively foster the reduction of aircraft noise through voluntary noise reduction efforts, especially during night hours.” Local self-formed groups, such as the Livermore Airport Citizen’s Group (LACG), have said this mandate stands at odds with more development and subsequent increases in aircraft activity.
“When you have new facilities at the airport, you’re actually encouraging more traffic coming to the airport, more traffic leaving, and there is a major incentive for the developer to increase the amount of traffic,” said a LACG representative, who declined to state their name.
Airport Manager Michael Musca said at the meeting, “(The resolution) is specifically addressed as a compliance piece. Every sentence, paragraph doesn’t refer to the resolution, but it is in there as the attachment, and it’s referred to as it being compliant with.” Musca did not return calls by press time to explain how it is compliant with the resolution when it changes it.
According to the draft development policy, all proposals are required to comply with Resolution No. 2010-058. The degree of compliance with the resolution, as well as with the overall development policy and the city’s General Plan, will be decided by an Inter-Departmental Staff Review Team (IDSRT) consisting of the airport manager, the director of public works, and representatives from the community development department, the city manager’s office and the city attorney’s office.
Vice Chair Darin Bishop voiced concerns that the IDSRT might prove too insular, and included in his motion to approve the policy a requirement that a member of the airport commission also sit on the IDSRT.
Bishop explained that while commission members must live in Livermore, no such requirement exists for the IDSRT. He also referenced a KaiserAir proposal last year, which included Boeing 737 airliners and a U.S. Customs Facility at Livermore, that surprised both the public and the commission.
“I think that if we had had airport commission advisory earlier in the (KaiserAir) process, we might have avoided a lot of trouble,” said Bishop. “We don’t even hear about these things until they’re done projects presented at a meeting and (we) vote on it.”
But Assistant Livermore City Attorney Tara Mazzanti suggested that the Brown Act, which requires that public bodies conduct discussions publicly, may conflict with IDSRT review, especially if an applicant requires a confidentiality agreement with the city.
The issue will go before the city council for interpretation, replied Bishop.
The new policy also risks filtering out smaller, community-focused development projects in favor of larger, profit-driven ones, said Pete Sandhu, owner of Livermore’s fixed-base operator Five Rivers Aviation, LLC.
“If you make this such an onerous process, it’s going to cost millions of dollars to get permits done,” said Sandhu. “Community-friendly projects aren’t money-making projects … The only developer that could possibly win and persist through this gauntlet is going to be something that has a substantial (return on investment). Education and solar panels can’t hold a candle to Boeings and jet fuel.”
A development project led by Sandhu currently awaits the lifting of a development moratorium at the airport, which in turn awaits an approved development policy. Some of these projects include solar-powered charging stations for both battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric aircraft at the airport; enhanced disaster response in partnership with CalFire and the California Highway Patrol; and an educational hangar in partnership with Las Positas College.
Project delays, in the form of extensive checks and balances, or in the form of drawn-out policy revisions, will reduce the chance of these projects coming to fruition, continued Sandhu, who has already tried for over a year to move the project forward.
LACG also expressed dissatisfaction with the draft policy’s comment process.
According to a report released by the city, the city received over 120 written comments on the policy, many focused on noise and transparency. The airport staff responded to a portion of the submissions with this written statement: “Comment noted. No specific alternative language or deletions provided.”
Several comments also called for policy steps to reduce the use of leaded aviation fuel at the airport, citing the adverse health effects of lead exposure on residents close to the airport and children in nearby schools.
The airport staff also did not make any policy changes in response to a comment from the City of Pleasanton, which read, “The City of Pleasanton is concerned that the policies do not adequately utilize or reflect the 2010 Livermore City Council Resolution as it relates to expansion of airport activities and associated impacts, nor thoroughly articulate how the public and interested parties will be provided notification of major improvements or other planned expansion.”
Bishop added that his written comment “didn’t even make the cut on public comments” and is not included in the comment compilation released by the city.
Hangar Waitlist Policy
The airport commission also recommended city council approval of an updated hangar waitlist policy that replaces a subjective scoring system with a chronological one more inline with aviation industry standards.
The current waitlist policy relies on a point system based on the discretion of the Airport Manager and has drawn criticism of favoritism in the past, including a 2021 lawsuit from airport hangar tenant XL Aviation that called the policy “arbitrary and capricious.” In that case, XL Aviation filed a Request for Dismissal, which was accepted by the court on June 4, 2021.
Livermore’s waitlist for large box hangars, as of April 30, still includes applicants from as far back as 1991.
The new policy requires that the airport maintain three waiting lists, one each for small T-shaped hangars, box hangars and large box hangars, and serve applicants in the order that they joined the list. However, providers of essential services — such as avionics, airframe or engine repair — will receive higher priority if the airport recognizes a need for such services.