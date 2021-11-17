LIVERMORE ― Late in Gov. Jerry Brown’s last term, he issued an executive order that established a goal for the state to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.
Now, there are efforts underway in the Tri-Valley to make residents aware of the ways in which that goal can be reached.
The Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF), in partnership with the Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL), has recently launched the Carbon Cleanup Initiative. It aims to educate students and the public about carbon neutrality, options for carbon dioxide removal and the impacts of climate change.
“We are proud to partner with the scientists and engineers on the lab’s carbon initiative team to share this knowledge with the general public,” said Sally Allen, LLF executive director. “The UN Climate Summit, COP26, is demonstrating that action is needed on both a macro and micro level. The Carbon Cleanup Initiative helps the general public and students understand these important concepts and how we can all make a difference.”
Last year, the LLNL published “Getting to Neutral,” a road map that the state can use to achieve carbon neutrality by the deadline set by Brown. Afterward LLF sought out and received a grant from the Clean and Sustainable Energy fund to create a public outreach program designed to share the strategies discussed in the report.
According to Susan Houghton, project manager for the Carbon Cleanup Initiative, the LLNL identified three areas of focus for carbon removal: enhancing natural areas; converting waste biomass to energy, and capturing and storing carbon from the atmosphere.
“Everyone knows what climate change is, but do you really understand what it means; how it’s happening and how you know it’s real?” questioned Houghton. “If you’re not a scientist, science is hard. So we created a series of videos where lab scientists are featured talking about different solutions. Is it possible to just focus on natural solutions? How important is biomass conversion? What can the general public, or even one person, do to help achieve carbon neutrality? We have these people talking about these topics.”
The Carbon Cleanup Initiative also includes an educational toolkit that educators can include in their course materials. Several Livermore High School (LHS) teachers are among the 30 educators participating in a pilot program using these materials in the classroom.
“We’re hoping that by participating in this educational opportunity, we can incorporate some of what we learn into our curriculum at the high school level,” said Karen Fletcher, engineering teacher and coordinator with the Green Engineering Academy at LHS. “Our goal is that we’ll have students be interested in careers in this area in the hope that we can boost the number of engineers available who graduate from college who can work in this area.”
She went on to note that it’s important for materials to be current and exciting.
“Students respond to that when they feel that they’re learning something that's needed and new,” Fletcher said. “I would encourage other teachers to consider participating for that reason. It also invigorates teachers to participate in this kind of thing, too. It makes us more excited about teaching when we realize that our students are going to be meaningful and important.”
“Getting to Neutral” was published in response to Executive Order B-55-18, signed by Brown in September 2018. LLNL released the 178-page report nearly two years later. It identified specific strategies to reach the state’s goal of being carbon neutral – defined as a circumstance in which an entity removes an amount of carbon from the atmosphere equal to the amount of carbon produced.
“For more than 25 years, LLNL scientists have led the way in carbon research, and we’re pleased to partner with the foundation to launch this valuable resource to further community engagement with this important topic,” said Kim Budil, LLNL director.
The report found that by using existing technologies, the state can remove 125 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere on an annual basis at a cost of about $10 billion, which is less than 0.4% of the state’s current gross domestic product. It emphasizes the removal of carbon dioxide because the task of reducing emissions from major sources, like shipping, air travel, agriculture and wildfire, is expected to require more time than the 2045 deadline allows. While some carbon removed from the atmosphere will be stored in natural systems like the soil, the vast majority will need to be permanently stored deep underground.
Improvements in forests, wetlands and grasslands can increase the amount of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere through natural processes. Waste biomass contains carbon that plants and trees have removed from the air. Under normal circumstances, that carbon is released as the plants decay. The process described by the LLNL would instead burn the waste biomass for fuel and then capture and securely store the carbon released by the process. Finally, LLNL recommended direct air capture, which is the mechanical process of removing CO2 from the ambient air and again securely storing it. LLNL identified the region and Kern County as areas whose geology could permanently store large volumes of CO2.
“I'm always looking for curriculum and projects that students can get involved with that are relevant to their local and greater environment,” said Dorothy Morallos, teacher at the Green Engineering Academy at Livermore High School. “Last year, our seniors worked on projects that would help our community help reach our city's climate action plan goals. We are most likely going to continue that partnership this year, and so I thought it would be great to supplement it with more information, experiential learning experiences, and tools to help students with their project development this year.”
For more information, visit carboncleanupinitiative.org. To read the LLNL report “Getting to Neutral,” visit bit.ly/indepenent_gettingtoneutral.