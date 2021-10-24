Nuclear Care Partners will mark the National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Program Workers this year by offering former atomic energy workers a pin commemorating the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina.
Nuclear Care Partners, whose California office is in Livermore, provides free benefits guidance and in-home care for former atomic workers who have developed serious workplace-related illnesses.
Typically, Nuclear Care Partners organizes community events for the National Day of Remembrance, but said it decided not to this year because of continuing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we are missing our events and would love to honor our nation’s atomic heroes in person, we want to respect the health and safety of our community,” said Laura Welsh, community outreach manager for California. The 2021 Atomic Challenge pin “is one small way to express our gratitude for their contributions and their profound dedication to our nation’s security. We will continue to serve and advocate for this incredible population on many fronts.”
The National Day of Remembrance this year is Saturday, Oct. 30. Former atomic workers interested in receiving the commemorative pin should call Nuclear Care Partners at 925-344-6467.